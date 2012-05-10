UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
(Corrects foreign investor selling figure in 2nd bullet point to 13.39 bln from 13.61 bln) * The near-month derivative contract at Singapore Exchange on India's 50-share NSE index up 0.3 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets. MSCI Asia ex-Japan gains 0.28 percent. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors have been net sellers for a third consecutive session of Indian shares for a total of 13.39 billion Indian rupees ($249.28 million) amid global risk aversion and retrospective taxes by Indian government. ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close