(Corrects foreign investor selling figure in 2nd bullet point to 13.39 bln from 13.61 bln) * The near-month derivative contract at Singapore Exchange on India's 50-share NSE index up 0.3 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets. MSCI Asia ex-Japan gains 0.28 percent. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors have been net sellers for a third consecutive session of Indian shares for a total of 13.39 billion Indian rupees ($249.28 million) amid global risk aversion and retrospective taxes by Indian government. ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) ($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)