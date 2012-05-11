* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange down 0.5 percent; MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.75 percent. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers of Indian stocks worth 3.17 billion rupees ($59.38 million) on Thursday, after selling in the three prior sessions. * After central bank measures to bolster the rupee, Thursday's buying by foreign investors may soothe fears about sustained foreign selling. * Global mood amid risk aversion key, industrial output data also due out. ($1 = 53.3850 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)