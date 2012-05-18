* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange is down 1.5 percent; MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 2.1 percent. * Global risk aversion key as markets slump after more signs emerged of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks, worth 96.7 million rupees on Thursday. * Traders will be eyeing USD/INR moves, possible central bank intervention and State Bank of India's Q4 results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)