* India's benchmark Index rose 0.31 percent to close at
17,187.34 points in a special 90-minute trading on Saturday led
by gains in banking stocks after their better-than-estimated
fiscal Q4 results.
* Both the NSE and the BSE on Saturday were open from 11.15 am
to 12.45 pm on Saturday as part of an upgrade to their systems.
* NSE's 50-shares index 0.35 percent to 5,209 points.
* Axis Bank rose 1.5 percent after reporting a growth
of 25 percent in Q4 profit, while ICICI Bank
ended 1 percent higher.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)