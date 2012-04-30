(Refiles to fix formatting with no changes to text) * India's benchmark Index rose 0.31 percent to close at 17,187.34 points in a special 90-minute trading on Saturday led by gains in banking stocks after their better-than-estimated fiscal Q4 results. * Both the NSE and the BSE on Saturday were open from 11.15 am to 12.45 pm on Saturday as part of an upgrade to their systems. * NSE's 50-shares index 0.35 percent to 5,209 points. * Axis Bank rose 1.5 percent after reporting a growth of 25 percent in Q4 profit, while ICICI Bank ended 1 percent higher. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)