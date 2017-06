* USD/INR is facing choppy trading in the near-term, with another 2-3 percent upside from current levels amid global uncertainty. * Bank lowers its medium-term rating on the rupee to 'neutral' from 'overweight' as continued policy inertia lowers the possibility of sustained inflows. * Recommends USD-based investors in Indian assets maintain high short-term FX hedge ratios. * Says importers should keep high FX hedge ratios in USD/INR in the short-term, expects exporters to remain sidelined until a record high of around 54.30 is tested. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)