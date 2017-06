* USD/INR falls to 53.58/59 vs 53.65 open in thin volumes. * Pair opened up vs 53.63/64 close on Friday on weak euro and stock cues, but some selling by a couple of U.S. banks pulling pair down. * Traders on hold for April inflation data. * State-run bank dealer tips 53.50-53.80 band for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)