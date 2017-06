* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.7 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also adds 0.7 percent, as global risk aversion eases on hopes Europe would embark on fresh action to tackle its debt crisis. * Rupee rebounds from record low against the dollar hit on Monday, also helping sentiment in stock markets. * Banks extend a recent rally: ICICI Bank and Housing Development and Finance Corporation each up 1.2 percent and HDFC Bank up 0.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)