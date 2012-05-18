* India's Mahindra Satyam gains 2.5 percent after reporting swinging to a better-than-expected profit of 5.34 billion rupees ($97.88 million) in Jan-March from a loss of 3.27 billion rupees in the same period last year. * Parent Tech Mahindra also benefits, up 1 percent after its unit's results. * Going forward, analysts says Tech Mahindra earnings will depend to a big extent on largest client BT. * Mahindra Satyam is the former Satyam Computers, which was bought by Tech Mahindra in 2009 after it was hit by India's biggest corporate fraud. ($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)