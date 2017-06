* Indian kitchenware maker TTK Prestige slumps 13.8 percent after Jan-March net profit results out on Friday misses analyst estimates. * CLSA also removes the maker of pressure cookers from its top five midcap list, adds electrical goods maker Havells India in its place. * TTK Prestige had gained nearly 40 percent year to date as of Friday's close, well above 10 percent gain in the Nifty index . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)