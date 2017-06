* Shares in broadcast player TV Today Network, jumped 11 percent after India's diversified Aditya Birla Group said in a statement on Friday it will buy a 27.5 percent stake in unlisted parent company, Living Media India Ltd. * Living Media India holds 57.11 percent stake in TV Today, as per Bombay Stock Exchange data. * TV Today houses Living Media group's broadcasting operations, including local channels such as Aaj Tak and Headlines Today. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)