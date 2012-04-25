(Refiles to fix formatting with no changes to text)
* UBS recommends investors turn defensive in India citing
increased regulatory risks and "reduced confidence" on the
government's ability to tackle reforms.
* UBS suggests reducing weighting in banks, infrastructure and
real estate; add exposure to consumers, pharmas and IT.
* UBS adds exporters Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories
, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank, Cairn
India, Colgate-Palmolive, NTPC to
its model portfolio.
* Dish TV, JSW Steel, Power Finance
Corporation, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates
Projects, State Bank of India, VIP Industries
, and Yes Bank are dropped from the UBS model
portfolio.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)