(Refiles to fix formatting with no changes to text) * UBS recommends investors turn defensive in India citing increased regulatory risks and "reduced confidence" on the government's ability to tackle reforms. * UBS suggests reducing weighting in banks, infrastructure and real estate; add exposure to consumers, pharmas and IT. * UBS adds exporters Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories , Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank, Cairn India, Colgate-Palmolive, NTPC to its model portfolio. * Dish TV, JSW Steel, Power Finance Corporation, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects, State Bank of India, VIP Industries , and Yes Bank are dropped from the UBS model portfolio. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)