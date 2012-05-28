*India's benchmark index is expected to remain volatile ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts on Thursday. * Jan-March GDP numbers, due to be announced on May 31 at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), will also be closely watched for RBI's rate outlook. * March fiscal deficit data to be released on May 31, around 4 p.m. (1030 GMT), also awaited. * Key earnings to watch out include Coal India on Monday, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation of India , Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Steel Authority of India on Tuesday. *GAIL, Mahindra and Mahindra, and DLF to report on Wednesday. *Local shares currently up 0.7 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)