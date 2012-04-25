(Repeats to widen distribution) * Shares in Wockhardt Pharma gains 3.2 percent to 716.45 rupees after Macquarie initiates coverage on the stock with an "outperform" rating and a target price of 900 rupees. * The brokerage cites Wockhardt's "compelling" valuations, receding leverage, and "significant" operational improvement. * Shares in Wockhardt have surged 159 percent in 2012 vs Nifty's 13 percent gain. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)