Reuters Market Eye - Indian companies are improving their credit profiles by selling equity and assets, or using free operating cash flows to reduce debt, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday.

The quest to improve credit profiles comes after a weak economy and high interest rates have adversely impacted their cash flows, while companies are also refocusing on cutting debt after years of fast expansion.

S&P highlights infrastructure companies with high leverage are also considering selling assets or stakes in subsidiaries to cut down on their debt levels.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)