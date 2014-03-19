Oil edges down after expected climb in U.S. output
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.
Reuters Market Eye - Indian companies are improving their credit profiles by selling equity and assets, or using free operating cash flows to reduce debt, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday.
The quest to improve credit profiles comes after a weak economy and high interest rates have adversely impacted their cash flows, while companies are also refocusing on cutting debt after years of fast expansion.
S&P highlights infrastructure companies with high leverage are also considering selling assets or stakes in subsidiaries to cut down on their debt levels.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
BEIJING A recovery in China's industrial sector, which accounts for about one-third of the economy, drove China's better-than-expected first quarter economic growth as export orders picked up and steel output hit a record.