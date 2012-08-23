Reuters Market Eye - HSBC raises target prices for some Indian drug makers saying "robust" earnings will help sustain the "premium" valuations in the sector.

HSBC says India's pharmaceutical sector is benefitting from U.S. launches, while the weaker rupee lifts margins.

HSBC raises its target price for Sun Pharma (SUN.NS) to 770 rupees from 670 rupees, while also raising them for Cipla (CIPL.NS), Divi's Lab (DIVI.NS), Ipca Lab (IPCA.NS), Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) and Cadila Healthcare (CADI.NS).

The bank says it prefers Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Cipla among the large caps.

The NSE's pharma index is up 22.7 percent this year, outperforming the Nifty which is up 17.32 percent.

Ranbaxy shares gain 2.4 percent, Sun Pharma adds 1.3 percent while Cipla gains 1.1 percent