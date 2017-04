Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - India's software exporters gain after global rival Accenture Plc (ACN.N) on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecast and the lower end of its revenue forecast.

That helps bring some relief after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) and Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) warned about their quarterly revenue growth in recent weeks.

HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) surges 1.8 percent and Infosys is up 0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)