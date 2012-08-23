Reuters Market Eye - Software services exporters such as Infosys(INFY.NS) rise after minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting suggest the U.S. central bank is moving towards monetary stimulus measures.

The NSE's gauge of IT stocks has risen 7 percent in August, outperforming the 3.5 percent gain in the broader NSE index as of Wednesday.

The gains this month mark a recovery from declines in July, when the IT index fell 7.3 percent after poor earnings from Infosys and Wipro (WIPR.NS).

Worries about the global economy have eased, while hopes grow for improved IT spending from financial firms, analysts say. * A fall in valuations after the April-June earnings also help lift sector, they add.

Infosys gains 1.4 percent, Wipro is up 3.2 percent, while TCS (TCS.NS) adds 1.9 percent.