Reuters Market Eye - Lenders rose on Monday as investors bet on a rate cut in Friday's RBI rate review, with growing hopes of a chunkier 50 bps cut or a lowering of the cash reserve ratio.

The Reserve Bank of India may sweeten its expected 25 basis point interest rate cut with a similar reduction in the cash reserve ratio to ease tight market liquidity conditions as increasingly benign inflation gives it room to manoeuvre.

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS), India's No.3 lender by loan value, rise 1.25 percent, State Bank of India Ltd (SBI.NS) is up 2.38 percent, while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) gains 1.17 percent.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)