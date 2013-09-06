A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sesa Goa LtdSESA.NS fall as much as 5.9 percent as the lock-in period related to its merger with Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd STRL.NS ended as of the close of trade on Thursday.

That makes 2.09 billion shares in Sesa available for trade as of Friday after the merger between Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L) companies Sterlite and Sesa Goa.

Sesa Goa was also included in the BSE Sensex in place of Sterlite Industries as of August 27.

Sesa Goa was trading down 2.2 percent at 174.90 rupees at 1013 IST.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)