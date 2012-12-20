Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCEI.BO) and Financial Technologies FITE.NS which owns 26 percent in MCX, gain after the company said in a statement it has received the final go-ahead from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for starting operations in MCX Stock Exchange.

The company also adds that SEBI has already cleared the first lot of registration of 100 members and the balance applications are expected to be cleared shortly.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India gains 1 percent, while Financial Technologies is up 2.4 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)