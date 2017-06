Newly built motorbikes are seen at the Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune, about 130 km from Mumbai August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Nomura downgraded Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) to 'neutral' from 'buy', saying the Indian auto maker's valuations of 15.5 times fiscal 2014 earnings have priced in expectations of improving market share.

The downgrade comes even as Nomura says it still believes Bajaj Auto can continue to beat market leader Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) over the next few months.

Bajaj Auto has gained 30.8 percent so far this year versus a 25 percent gain in the BSE Sensex and a fall of 2.2 percent in Hero MotoCorp.