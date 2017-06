Reuters Market Eye - Nomura upgrades battery maker Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS) to "buy" from "neutral" and raises it target price to 151 rupees from 143.

Nomura cites expectations of strong margin improvement in the April-June quarter, led by price increases in its replacement and industrial batteries segments.

The investment bank also notes lead prices are down around 6 percent, improving Exide's profit margins.

Exide shares are up 0.4 percent.

