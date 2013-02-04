Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in power sector lenders such as Power Finance Corp Ltd(PWFC.NS) and Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS) gain on speculation the government is preparing to offer new incentives to revive stalled power projects.
"Power Finance Corp will be the biggest beneficiary of reforms in the sector," said Kishor Ostwal, CMD, CNI research.
Expectations of good earnings by peer Rural Electrification Corporation (REC)(RURL.NS) later in the day, is also seen helping the stock.
PFC shares up 5.5 percent while REC rise 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
BENGALURU The Chinese yuan and Indian rupee are expected to shed some of this year's gains and weaken slightly against the dollar over the coming 12 months if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates further as expected, a Reuters poll showed.