A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Nomura expects RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points at its June 18 meeting, joining the growing chorus predicting the RBI will ease policy this month.

Nomura cites "continued weakness" in domestic demand and "moderate" core inflation as key factors behind call.

Nomura says expects a total of 50 bps in cuts for calendar 2012, with a second easing move coming in the second half. It had previously expected just one 25 bps rate cut this year, after RBI lowered rates by 50 basis points in April.

Investment bank sees a 20 percent probability of a 50 basis points cut in June

Nomura says does not expect a cut in the cash reserve ratio in June as liquidity conditions closer to RBI's comfort zone. Adds RBI can purchase bonds via open market operations to address the "liquidity mismatch."