Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an endorsement from its auditor, increasing the likelihood that the nuclear-to-TVs conglomerate will be delisted.
Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Communications Ltd(RLCM.NS) November futures contract is seen adding fresh short positions ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.
The November futures contract added 2.07 million shares in outstanding open positions by 11.08 am compared with its 5-day average change of 1.2 million shares, as per Thomson Reuters and NSE data.
Reliance Communications shares fall 1.6 percent, while its November futures are down 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, sending down shares of both companies.