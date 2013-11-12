Reuters Market Eye - Reliance Communications Ltd(RLCM.NS) November futures contract is seen adding fresh short positions ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

The November futures contract added 2.07 million shares in outstanding open positions by 11.08 am compared with its 5-day average change of 1.2 million shares, as per Thomson Reuters and NSE data.

Reliance Communications shares fall 1.6 percent, while its November futures are down 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)