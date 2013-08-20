REUTERS MARKET EYE - The rupee is poised to hit another record low high at open with non-deliverable forward (NDF) rates signalling the currency may test 64/USD in early trading.

It last closed at 63.13/14 after charting a high of 63.30. USD/INR 1-month NDFs surged in NY trade to close at 64.53-58.

Traders did not cite any significant RBI intervention on Monday even as the currency fell 2.3 pct. Dealers cite continued dollar demand from state-run banks for oil, defence and other interest payments.

The government continues with incremental steps, banning duty-free import of flat-screen televisions. The RBI raised cap on foreign direct investment in asset reconstruction companies.