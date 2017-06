Bank employees talk with each other in front of a closed bank during a two-day strike in Kolkata August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - NCC(NCCL.NS), Shipping Corporation of India(SCI.NS), South Indian Bank(SIBK.NS) and Central Bank of India (CBI.NS) fall 1 to 4 percent each after the National Stock Exchange excludes their shares from futures & options trading.

The exclusion will apply from October 26, NSE says in a statement late on Tuesday.

Dealers says the move comes after India's market regulator SEBI tightened the eligibility criteria for stocks that can be traded in the F&O segment.