Oil prices rise on strong demand, uncertainty over Syria conflict
SINGAPORE Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by strong demand and uncertainty over the conflict in Syria, although another run-up in U.S. drilling activity kept a lid on gains.
Reuters Market Eye - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd(SUN.NS) touched an all-time high of 587 rupees in trade on Thursday on hopes of higher sales of its key cancer drug, Doxil, after innovator Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (J&J)(JNJ.N) said on Wednesday the drug will likely be in short supply in the coming weeks.
The expected shortage in supply is due to an interruption from the company's own supplier, Ben Venue Laboratories Inc, J&J said.
J&J cannot provide an estimate of when the cancer drug would be available again and has advised healthcare providers to contact Sun Pharma.
Analysts tracking the sector say Sun Pharma already has 50 percent of the market share in this drug which will get a further boost after this development.
Credit Suisse initiates coverage on the company's unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TARO.N), with an "outperform" rating and a target of $85, saying improving growth visibility, was seen helping the shares.
Sun Pharma shares ended at 581.30 rupees, up 2.16 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Gold held steady on Monday, buoyed as growing geopolitical tensions continued to drive safe-haven demand.