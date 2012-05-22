A labourer works at the construction site of a grid power station in Jammu May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Power (TTPW.NS) shares drop 4.4 percent ahead of its quarterly results later in the day as traders brace for negative numbers. The stock had surged 5 percent on Monday because of tariff hike hopes.

Standard & Poor's warns in a report capital expenditure will remain "significant" in the next few years, weakening the company's financials.

S&P says Tata Power is acquiring land for captive and imported coal-based projects in its pipeline.

According to StarMine SmartEstimates, which compiles forecasts from top-rated analysts, Tata Power's earnings will miss wider consensus forecasts by 3.5 percent in the Jan-March quarter.