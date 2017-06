An Indian one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee opens marginally higher in line with gains in euro, local shares may show positive bias, dealers say. The pair is at 55.7150/73 versus 55.75/76 last close.

USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 56.04 after closing NY trading at 55.84-88.

Dealers say pair's losses may be kept in check by surge in global crude prices.

The euro on Friday held onto most of its gains from the previous session, bolstered by expectations for impending action to stem Europe's more than two-year old debt crisis.