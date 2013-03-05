Reuters Market Eye - Rupee is likely to edge higher against dollar versus its previous close of 54.86/87, tracking a mild risk-on mood in regional markets.
However, the upside is likely to be limited.
Traders expect all dips in the dollar to be bought by importers, preventing a very sharp fall.
The pair is seen opening around 54.80 and moving in a 54.70 to 55.10 range initially in the session.
The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading up 0.1 percent.
Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by slumping Chinese stocks the previous session, as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived risk appetite.
Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)