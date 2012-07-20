Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - A volatile week is in store for Indian stocks as a slew of blue chip earnings are due out a week marked by the monthly expiry of derivatives on Thursday.

Traders also eyeing whether the government will announce policy reforms, such as an increase in diesel prices or allowing more foreign investment in the aviation and retail sectors after presidential election results are out on Sunday.

In earnings, investors get a chance to see whether the sharp gains in consumer stocks this year are justified: ITC (ITC.NS), Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), Colgate Palmolive (India) (COLG.NS) and Dabur India (DABU.NS) announce April-June results.

After contrasting earnings performances from Infosys (INFY.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), the spotlight falls on Wipro (WIPR.NS) on Tuesday, followed by HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) on Wednesday.

Power utilities report earnings amid low expectations: Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) results are on Tuesday, while Power Grid Corporation of India (PGRD.NS) reports on Wednesday. The oil and gas sector is also expected to have seen a rough quarter: Cairn India (CAIL.NS) reports on Tuesday, while GAIL (GAIL.NS) reports on Wednesday. Orderbooks will be the focus for capital good stocks: Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) declares earnings on Tuesday, while Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS) announces on Thursday.