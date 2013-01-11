A broker looks at his terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian investors are gearing up for key earnings results, including from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) (TCS.NS), Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), and ITC Ltd (ITC.NS), as well as inflation data on Monday.

TCS is set to announce October-December earnings on Monday, while Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) will report on Friday. Infosys (INFY.NS) surged on January 11 when it raised its revenue forecast and posted stronger-than-expected results.

India will release December inflation data on Monday, in what would be a key indicator ahead of the central bank's policy review on January 29.

Wholesale prices, India's main inflation gauge, are expected to have risen an annual 7.40 percent in December, a Reuters poll showed.

Traders are also looking for a potential announcement on a widely expected hike in fuel prices after the oil ministry sent a proposal to the cabinet this week.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, is due to hold its board meeting on January 18, amid expectations it may announce tightening of norms for offer-for-sale transactions.

