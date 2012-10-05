Investors are hoping the government will continue its fiscal and economic reforms, with expectations for some minor market-friendly measures when Finance Minister P. Chidambaram meets market regulator SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai on Saturday.

India's corporate earnings season is also kicking off, with July-September earnings from Infosys (INFY.NS) likely to post results.

India's August industrial output data on Friday will be key as the countdown begins ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on October 30.

Weaker-than-expected output could further raise expectations for rate cuts, especially if the data is followed by weakening inflation numbers on October 15.

Among global events, the U.S. Sept jobs data could spark some gains in global markets after a surprise drop in the jobless rate was poised to lead to a higher Wall Street.

KEY EVENTS

Saturday: SEBI board meeting.

Tuesday: U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in India start two-day visit.

Friday: August industrial output data.