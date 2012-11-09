An investor watches the share index at a local share and stock market in Chandigarh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian stock indices are expected to remain range-bound ahead of key economic data and uncertainty in the global risk environment, while the Diwali holidays should keep volumes thin.

Markets will be opened on Tuesday for a short trading session, and will be closed on Wednesday.

Companies will continue to post earnings results, including from Spicejet SPJT.NS and DLF (DLF.NS). India will also start the auction of 2G airwaves.

Economic data will also be key, with the country set to post industrial output as well as inflation data. Global risk factors will also be vital amidst continued uncertainty in the euro zone and budget negotiations in the United States intended to ward off the so-called fiscal cliff.

Monday: Earnings - Spicejet SPJT.NS, DLF (DLF.NS), Jaiprakash Associates (JAIA.NS); 2G telecom auctions start; Sept industrial output data; October CPI; Tuesday: Special Diwali trading session (1545-1640 IST) Wednesday: Markets closed; Oct WPI