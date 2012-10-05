A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

India's August industrial output data on Friday will be key as the countdown begins ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on October 30.

Weaker-than-expected output could further raise expectations for rate cuts, especially if the data is followed by weakening inflation numbers on October 15.

India's 10-year bond yield seen trading in a 8.12-8.18 percent trading band ahead of the inflation data.

Among global events, the U.S. Sept jobs data later in session should set the tone for the rupee: analysts expect 113,000 in new jobs with an unemployment rate at 8.2 percent.

India will also garner some global attention as U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will visit India as part of the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting on Oct 9-10.

KEY EVENTS

Saturday: SEBI board meeting.

Tuesday: U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in India start two-day visit.

Friday: August industrial ouput data.