Stock brokers keep watch on the key Sensex share index graph in a brokerage firm in Bombay May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe PP/SH/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares expected to remain under pressure after falling for eight consecutive sessions.

U.S. monthly jobs data due later on Friday, which may provide cues about when the Federal Reserve would start to taper down its monetary stimulus, and will likely determine market direction at the start of the week.

Blue chips such as Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) and Jet Airways (JET.NS) are expected to post results next week.

Bond yields and rupee movements will be closely watched as investors wait for a signal from the RBI on how long it expects to stick with its liquidity tightening measures.

The rupee fell to a record closing low of 61.10 and is within sight of an all-time low of 61.21 hit on July 8.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)