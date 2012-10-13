A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Stock investors are looking forward to inflation data, which is shaping as a key indicator ahead of the RBI policy review on October 30.

* A Reuters poll shows wholesale price inflation likely rose to 7.70 percent in September, the highest this year.

* Corporate earnings will also be key, keeping shares volatile.

* Among blue chip earnings, Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) will post earnings on Monday, while ITC (ITC.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) will announce results on Friday.

* Auto makers, including Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS), will also unveil new models.

KEY EVENTS

Mon: September inflation data

Mon: Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) earnings

Mon: Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard visits India (October 15-17)

Tues: Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) launches the new Alto 800 model

Tues: Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) managing director Karl Slym faces the media for the first time since his appointment this summer

Wedns: HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) earnings

Wedns: Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS)-controlled Ssangyong Motor (003620.KS) launches its first model in India on Wednesday

Thurs: ACC (ACC.NS), Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS) earnings

Fri: ITC (ITC.NS), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) earnings

Fri: Weekly bank lending, FX reserves