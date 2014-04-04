Reuters Market Eye - A record-setting rally in the BSE Sensex is running out of gas as the country kicks off a five-week election process on Monday.

Hopes the main opposition Bhartiya Janata Party, seen as more business-friendly, would come to power had sparked the rally but traders say those expectations now are more than priced in.

U.S. jobs monthly data later in the day will also set the tone for global markets.

Foreign flows would remain on watch as overseas investors have been heavy buyers of Indian shares, adding $119.11 million worth of cash shares on Thursday, and bringing the total since February end to nearly $3.5 billion.

Also, India will release monthly industrial output data for February on April 11 around 5.30 p.m. (1200 GMT).

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)