Sensex ends higher; budget awaited
Indian shares ended higher on Monday as bargain-hunting lifted recently hit stocks, though sentiment remained cautious ahead of the federal budget next week.
Reuters Market Eye - Indian shares could start strongly on Monday on the back of demand from institutional investors ahead of the end of the fiscal year on March 31, extending a rally after indexes hit record highs for five consecutive sessions.
Investors will then eye the RBI's policy review on April 1, with analysts widely expecting it to keep interest rates on hold.
Foreign flows would remain on watch after stocks have so far ignored everything negative globally, with overseas funds purchasing a net $3 billion so far this month.
A combination of foreign flows, hopes for a recovery in the domestic economy, and bets that main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, perceived as more business-friendly, will come to power have driven strong gains in Nifty.
India's bond and forex markets would be closed on Monday because of a local holiday and on Tuesday because of the end of the fiscal year.
FACTORS TO WATCH
Monday: Fiscal deficit data for April-Feb, Infrastructure output for February
Tuesday: RBI policy review
Wednesday: RBI governor's teleconference with analysts
Friday: U.S. non-farm payrolls data
Indian shares ended higher on Monday as bargain-hunting lifted recently hit stocks, though sentiment remained cautious ahead of the federal budget next week.
ZURICH Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.
MUMBAI Cotton supplies in Indian spot markets fell 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 10.8 million bales between October and December as government's move to scrap high-value currency notes disrupted trading, a leading trade body said on Monday.