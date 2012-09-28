Indian shares are expected to touch new highs on hopes of more foreign fund inflows into local stocks with the BSE Sensex already up 7.6 percent for September.

* However, as October begins, traders expect focus would shift towards July-September earnings.

* On reforms, investors are now looking for an increase in the foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector, the goods and services tax and a government committee recommendation on delaying a controversial set of taxes for foreign investors.

* Auto shares will be in focus next week, companies including Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and Hero Honda (HROM.NS) will announce September vehicle sales.

* Cement companies, including ACC (ACC.NS), will announce cement dispatch figures.

KEY EVENTS

Monday: September vehicle sales, cement dispatches from cement companies

Tuesday: National Holiday

Wednesday: India HSBC Markit services PMI.