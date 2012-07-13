A vendor sprays water on vegetables to keep them fresh at a market in Siliguri July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Headline inflation data on Monday will be the key cue for stock markets ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on July 31.

A Reuters poll forecasts wholesale price inflation likely rose by 7.62 percent in June from a year ago, the highest this year.

Traders are eyeing the Presidential election scheduled for July 19, as investors hope the poll will mark the start of policy reforms, including a potential hike in diesel prices and reforms in foreign investment for aviation and retail.

April-June earnings will also be closely eyed. Axis Bank reports its results on Tuesday, followed by Bajaj Auto on Wednesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) will report fiscal first quarter earnings on Thursday.

Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) and Asian Paints(ASPN.NS) will announce April-June earnings on Friday.