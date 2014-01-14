Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
Reuters Market Eye - Yes Bank Ltd(YESB.NS) may beat consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Yes Bank to report a profit of 3.96 billion Indian rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 3.90 billion rupees.
IndusInd Bank, a peer of the company, posted a 30 percent rise in its December-quarter net profit on Friday.
Dealers say changes in non-performing loans is also important to watch in bank results.
Yes Bank shares were up 1.45 percent at 10.59 a.m.
($1 = 61.5750 rupees)
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.