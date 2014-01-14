A customer deposits money at the teller counter of Yes Bank's microfinance division in Mumbai October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Yes Bank Ltd(YESB.NS) may beat consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Yes Bank to report a profit of 3.96 billion Indian rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 3.90 billion rupees.

IndusInd Bank, a peer of the company, posted a 30 percent rise in its December-quarter net profit on Friday.

Dealers say changes in non-performing loans is also important to watch in bank results.

Yes Bank shares were up 1.45 percent at 10.59 a.m.

($1 = 61.5750 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)