A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupees as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trading at 60.29/30 versus its close of 60.07/08, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies.

Traders will watch February's factory output data due later in the day and consumer price inflation data next week.

A Reuters poll shows the consumer inflation rate is forecast to have edged up slightly in March due to higher food prices, and factory output in February is expected to have risen at its fastest annual pace in five months.

Reserve Bank of India governor ran into a wall of resistance on Thursday when he urged some counterparts in developed economies to more formally consider the effects their domestic stimulus has on emerging markets.

Sensex trading weaker in early trade also weighing on rupee and will be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows.