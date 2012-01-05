LONDON Jan 5 The euro fell broadly on Thursday, hitting a 15-month low against the dollar and sterling and an 11-year low versus the yen, with investors nervous ahead of a French bond auction later in the session.

The single currency fell to $1.2847 versus the dollar, its lowest level since September 2010, with macro funds cited as sellers through $1.2900.

The euro fell to its lowest since September 2010 versus sterling at 82.58 pence. It also dropped to a fresh 11-year low versus the yen of 98.67.