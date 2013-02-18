JPMorgan raises indirect stake in Moscow bourse to 5 percent
June 1 Moscow Exchange said on Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's companies had increased its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.
LONDON Feb 18 The euro fell against the dollar on Monday after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who said the euro's appreciation marked a downside risk to inflation and reiterated downside risks to the euro zone economic outlook.
The euro fell to $1.3334 from $1.3359 before he started to testify to the European Parliament. It was down 0.2 percent on the day.
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. factory activity edged up in May after slowing for two straight months and private employers stepped up hiring, suggesting the economy is regaining speed after struggling at the start of the year.