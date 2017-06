CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as strong jobs data builds case for rate hikes

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3461, or 74.29 U.S. cents * Loonie touches 1-week low at C$1.3545 before jobs data * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield hits highest since May 26 at 1.459 pct By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 9 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Friday against its U.S. counterpart, recovering from an earlier 1-week low as strong domestic jobs data supported the view that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates earlier than pre