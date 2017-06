LONDON Nov 25 Sterling hit a seven-week low against the dollar on Friday as concerns that the euro zone's debt problems are deepening prompted investors to dump currencies perceived to be higher risk in favour of the liquid U.S. currency.

The pound fell as low as $1.5423, its weakest since early October. Sterling's downward momentum gained traction after it broke through intraday support around $1.5450-40. (Reporting by London Forex Team)