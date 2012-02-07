AMSTERDAM, Feb 7 European wheat prices eased in a nervous market as operators booked profit after prices rose to their highest in nearly eight months on Monday, buoyed by continued concerns about the risk to crops from freezing conditions across Europe. * March milling wheat on the Paris-based futures market was down 2.75 euros or 1.46 percent at 219 euros a tonne by 1225 GMT after briefly hitting 223.50 euros in thin opening trade, a level last seen on the contract on June 15. * That was 6 percent higher than the opening price a week before. * New-crop November BL2X2 was down 1.49 percent at 198.75 euros, after rising earlier to 201.25 euros, still below its highest level in nearly five months at 202.25 euros hit the previous day. * "The market is very nervous. At the open it did not know what direction to take. The fact that it did not hold the 222 euros level in large volumes made it fall back," a trader said, warning that a quick fall could not be excluded. * "We rose so fast that we could come down quickly," he said. * Commerzbank said in a note that the forward curve on Euronext milling wheat futures reflected expectation of falling prices after the harvest, though in recent weeks has shifted upwards overall, particularly at the front end. * "So far, however, the obvious frost damage should be moderate in the EU, though fears of whether this will remain the case will continue to keep the market on tenterhooks," it said. * Traders noted that the rise in temperatures expected for the end of the week was not anticipated anymore. * Weather forecaster Meteo France expects temperatures to remain at around -8 to -12 in the key wheat producing regions in central and northeast France until the end of the week. GERMANY * German wheat was little changed with support coming from ice disrupting shipping on some inland waterways and background concern about the continued freezing weather, traders said. * Standard quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 222 euros a tonne with buyers at around 220 euros. * "Overall people are still pretty relaxed about the impact of the cold weather on German crops although there could be problems in parts of east Germany and in Poland and the rest of east Europe," one German trader said. * "Temperatures in Germany have been low but the varieties of grain seeds now cultivated have a high level of resistance to cold. It is too early to press the panic button because of cold weather in Germany." * Germany had temperatures of between minus 12 to minus 15 Celsius in grain regions on Monday night with lows of minus 21 degrees in isolated east German areas. * This has caused some canals and rivers to freeze up including the Danube, although the Rhine and ocean ports are functioning normally. * "The river Elbe east of Hamburg is frozen which has caused disruption to shipments of grain to the port and sparked some short-covering," another trader said. * Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks, but feed wheat was starting to be quoted below milling levels. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 217 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 215 euros. * Traders said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices were firm and some demand for feed grain was switching back to the EU. * "Feed makers are mostly seeking supplies for immediate spot delivery," the second trader said. "Feed makers could be hit by the freeze up on the Danube, which will prevent grains from east Europe being shipped to the west." * Prices as of 1225 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.75 -3.50 -1.63 195.25 7.94 London wheat 168.75 0.25 +0.15 153.65 9.83 Paris maize 209.75 -0.75 -0.36 197.25 6.34 Paris rape 433.50 0.25 +0.06 421.50 2.85 CBOT wheat 670.25 -9.50 -1.40 671.25 -0.15 CBOT corn 646.50 -4.75 -0.73 654.75 -1.26 CBOT soybeans 1238.25 -3.75 -0.30 1207.75 2.53 Crude oil 95.96 -0.95 -0.98 98.83 -2.90 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +3.11 1.30 1.10 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)