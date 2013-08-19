* HSI -0.2 pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct
* Chinese brokerages weak after Friday's trading glitch
* China Everbright says won't sell shares until further
notice
* Chinese property falls on tightening fears
* RUSAL at record low after Q2 loss
HONG KONG, Aug 19 China shares slipped on Monday
morning with investors staying cautious after a trading glitch
at a Chinese brokerage caused a chaotic Friday, while Hong Kong
shares eased awaiting hints on what direction mainland markets
will take.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings went into the midday trading break down 0.3
percent at 2,297.74 points. The Shanghai Composite Index
was down 0.2 percent.
The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.2 percent at
22,479.44 points, while the China Enterprises Index
eased 0.2 percent.
On Friday, mainland indexes unexpectedly soared after heavy
buying by China Everbright Securities Co. - blamed
on a trading-system glitch - and then prices collapsed.
"Investors have already digested the impact from Everbright
and treated it as a single incident," said Ben Kwong, chief
operating officer at KGI Asia Ltd.
Chinese securities remained weak in the wake of Friday's
volatility, during which the Shanghai Composite Index was up
more than 5 percent at one point. Trading in Everbright's shares
will resume on Tuesday.
Everbright said it will not sell shares purchased as a
result of Friday's internal trading error until further notice.
Southwest Securities led declines in brokerage
on Monday with a 6.3 percent drop. Huatai Security
fell 3.3 percent to its lowest in three weeks, while Haitong
Security was down 3.5 percent.
Chinese property counters were down due to renewed concerns
Beijing may take further steps to cool the market after Beijing
and Shanghai's July home prices posted their fastest annual
growth this year.
China Vanke, the country's largest developer by
sales, fell 0.8 percent, while smaller rival China Overseas Land
was down 1.6 percent and Longfor Properties
declined 2.4 percent.
In Hong Kong, Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc
fell 4.9 percent to a record low at HK$2.32 per share after the
world's largest aluminium producer swung to a loss of $208
million in the three months ended June as global aluminium
makers struggle with a supply glut.
Shares of Parkson Retail Group Ltd tumbled 9.4
percent after the Chinese department store operator posted a 38
percent drop in first half net profit. If the full session's
drop is that big, it will be the stock's largest one-day loss
since January 2009.
Bucking a weak tone, Chinese internet and technology
counters rose after Beijing said on Saturday it will boost
investments in fiber and wireless networks to stimulate
consumption and drive economic growth.
Hong Kong-listed Netdragon Websoft Inc rose 5.2
percent after it said it will drop plans to list its appstore
unit 91 Wireless after selling it to China's top search engine
Baidu Inc for $1.85 billion, the biggest acquisition
deal in China's IT sector.